Gas and sewer line repairs that were to be made this week on Aid Avenue have been postponed until next week, city officials announced.
The repairs were initially set to be performed through most of Wednesday on Aid Avenue between Catalpa and Maple streets, but rain impeded the work.
The city has not yet announced a rescheduled date for the repairs.
