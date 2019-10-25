A warrant roundup conducted by West Plains police officers between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Thursday has resulted in the arrests of 22 people with active municipal warrants, according to West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli.
The operation also resulted in the clearing of 39 warrants, he reported.
All warrants served were for failure to appear and failure to appear to show cause. In addition to three arrests were made on drug charges, said the chief.
The West Plains Police Department urges anyone who knows he or she is the subject of an active warrant to resolve the warrant in order to avoid a custody arrest situation.
Officers from Willow Springs Police Department and Mountain. View Police Department assisted with the warrant roundup, Monticelli said.
