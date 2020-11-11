Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are postponed or canceled. Please confirm before making plans to attend.
TODAY
Through Dec. 1: The Ozark Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America will hold its popcorn sale fundraiser online at bit.ly/SupportScouting306. Free shipping is available for all online orders of $30 and above. To support a specific scout by name, visit www.trails-end.com/store/scout.
Through Dec. 31 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Nanci Harlin’s artwork will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave. Her work is predominantly done in colored pencil and features animals and western and Native American themes.
Nov. 11 (7-8:30 a.m.): The Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce Veterans Breakfast will be held in the Community Center, 125 E. First St. in Mtn. View.
Nov. 11 (8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.): All veterans are invited to drop by the West Plains Senior Center on East Main Street for a special treat. Call Joy, 256-4055.
Nov. 11 (10 a.m.): West Plains High School’s annual Veterans Day celebration will honor local veterans and feature guest speaker, Maj. Andy Ingalsbe. The event is not open to the public but can be viewed online via Ozark Radio News on Facebook or www.ozarkradionetwork.com.
CANCELED: The West Plains Veterans Day Parade, and the Veterans Lunch and Musical Salute to Veterans at the civic center scheduled for Nov. 11.
Nov. 11 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.): The Fun & Friends Senior Center, 100 Chestnut St. in Thayer, honors all veterans who have served with a drive-thru lunch of roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, a hot roll, peach cobbler and bottled water. Suggested contributions are $3.50 for patrons 60 and older and $6 for all others. Call 264-7354.
Nov. 11 (7 p.m.): The Willow Springs Veterans Day Program will be held at Star Theater downtown. Retired U.S. Navy Commander Jack Hines will be the keynote speaker and historian Lou Wehmer will give a presentation on area WWI veterans. The musical program will be led by Pastor Joel Hinds of First Baptist Church-Willow Springs.
THURSDAY
Nov. 12 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.): The Alton Senior Center offers a drive-thru lunch in honor of Veterans Day, with a menu of open-faced beef, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, Texas toast, salad and a Veterans Day dessert. Suggested donation of $3.50 for patrons 60 and older and $6 for all others. Call 778-7342.
Nov. 12 (6-7 p.m.): An AA meeting will be held at Salutes, 1749 U.S. 63, the former Air Evac Building a block south of Dairy Queen. This is a new group unaffiliated with existing local groups. For more information call Craig, 257-4639.
Nov. 12-14 (7 p.m.) and Nov. 15 (2 p.m.): Zizzer Dramatics Theatre Company presents “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” in the West Plains Elementary School gym. Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door for general admission; $4 for veterans and active military, senior citizens and children 12 and younger. The performance will be directed by Andy Hanson, assisted by Shane Comer, with musical direction by Jordan Hall.
FRIDAY
Nov. 13 (noon): The GriefShare support group will meet at Grace’s Place, 530 Fletcher Terrace, behind Pleasant Valley Manor in West Plains. A potluck lunch will be served, and any sides are welcome. This week’s session will cover “Surviving the Holidays: What to do with your holiday emotions.” Call David Ball, 274-1469.
Nov. 13 (1:30-2:30 p.m.): OzSBI has partnered with Think Idea Studio to offer a free webinar, “Website Must-Haves” for businesses that want to use their websites to drive sales and customers. Required registration may be completed online at ozsbi.com by clicking on the Workshops and Events tab.
SUNDAY
Nov. 15 (11 a.m.): Brother Bill Cox with the Southern Central Baptist Association will be guest speaker at Center Grove Baptist Church, 14361 E Highway in Moody. The public is invited to join the congregation in welcoming him.
MONDAY
Nov. 16-Dec. 20: “Fall Into Winter,” an exhibition of artworks by Cindy Temple, will be on display in the civic center gallery on the mezzanine during regular center hours, courtesy of West Plains Council on the Arts.
Nov. 16 (noon to 1 p.m.): West Plains Council on the Arts will host guest speaker and storyteller Marideth Sisco for its quarterly Lunch With Art program in the public library's Community Room. The event, rescheduled from Aug. 10, will be catered by Dawn Dionne. Cost of lunch is $10 for council members, $15 for nonmembers. RSVP online through the "November 2020 Lunch With Art" event page on Facebook, by calling Paula at 293-2325 or by email at info@westplainsarts.org.
NEXT WEEK
Nov. 18 (6:30-7:30 p.m.) and Dec. 15 (noon to 1 p.m.): Eric Gibson and the Thrivent Member Network invite family farmers to participate in a Zoom webinar, “Keeping the Farm in the Family” to learn how to take steps to protect farm assets today and in the future, identify and overcome transition obstacles and develop a strategy to smoothly transition and maintain family harmony. Sign up at connect.thrivent.com/eric-gibson/events.
Nov. 19 (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.): The Willow Springs Senior Center offers a hot meal pickup. The menu includes ham, dressing with gravy, yams, broccoli, a hot roll and pumpkin pie. Patrons older than 60 are asked to donate $3.50 per plate; all others, $6.
Nov. 19 and Dec. 10 (5:30-6:30 p.m.): A Business Resiliency Roundtable Series of three programs continues online via Zoom by Missouri SBDC at MSU-WP and OzSBI, free of charge. Preregistration is required and may be done at missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events. The second session is Pivoting Your Business Model and Messaging the Customer, and the third is Human Resources in Response to COVID.
Nov. 19 (6-7 p.m.): Eric Gibson and the Thrivent Member Network invite the public to participate in a Zoom webinar, “Thanksgiving Cooking with Chef Father Leo” facilitated by award-winning chef, founder of Plating Grace and priest, Father Leo Patalinghug. He will show how to make Thanksgiving Leftover Stir-Fry, Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Balsamic Glaze and Crispy Parmesan Potatoes. Sign up at connect.thrivent.com/eric-gibson/events.
Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Jan. 6: MSU-WP offers Zoom video conferencing STAR Orientation sessions for freshmen and transfer students with less than 10 credit hours. Online sessions are also available at any time via the university’s Blackboard system. Admission to the university and completion of required testing is required before participating. To learn more about admissions call 255-7955 or email WPAdmissions@MissouriState.edu; testing, call 255-7943 or email WPTesting@MissouriState.edu; or STAR Orientation, call 255-7222, email WPAACCESS@MissouriState.edu or go online to wp.missouristate.edu/aaccess/star.
Nov. 20 (8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.): All seniors are invited to drop by the West Plains Senior Center on East Main Street for Thanksgiving goodie bags filled with fruit and cookies. Call Joy, 256-4055.
Nov. 20 (6:30 p.m.): Center Grove Baptist Church will meet for fellowship and dinner at the church, 14361 E Highway, Moody.
Nov. 21 (8 a.m.-2 p.m.) and 22 (2-4:30 p.m.): The Friends of the Thomasville Community Center will hold the annual Christmas Bazaar in the community center to raise funds for the ongoing maintenance and operation of the facility. Offerings include holiday decor and merchandise including handcrafted wreaths and pre-lit Christmas trees, as well as food. COVID prevention guidelines will be observed and participants are asked to wear masks. Call 764-3334.
