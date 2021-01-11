** UPDATE ** The Silver Alert for Orvil Loge, 77, Ava, has been canceled. Loge reportedly returned home Monday afternoon unharmed.
The Ava Police Department has issued an endangered Silver advisory for a 77 year old Ava resident suffering from early onset dementia and cancer that went missing Monday morning.
Orvil Loge, a white male five feet 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, was last seen by his wife about 9 a.m. Monday at his home on Rodeo Lane in Ava. Loge's wife reported she left the house and Orvil Loge was not there when she returned. He reportedly has become easily confused recently.
He has gray hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes, and may not have his dentures in.
His vehicle is a white Chevrolet Silverado with the Missouri license plate 7FC E04, and his direction of travel is unknown, but he might be going to Camdenton, police officials said.
Anyone seeing Loge or his vehicle, or having any information related to the incident should call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call the Ava Police Department at 417-683-2900.
