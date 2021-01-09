HONOR ROLL
Jordan Hunter’s third grade: Ethan Brotherton, Luke Burt, Easton Collins, Landen Colvin, Aiden Crawford, Tucker Eckman, Grace Jones and Regan Lilly.
Hanna Vines’ third grade: Dixie Barks, Khloe Bell, Thomas Chatman, Samuel Clemens, Braydon Edwards, Aidan Frazier, Teegan Hambelton, Thomas Honeycutt, and Kyler Terry.
Brooke Mitchell’s fourth grade: Bryten Bryant, Breezlie Emmel, Haylee Pauley, Jeffrey Phillips and Braelynn Smith.
Tori Nicholson’s fourth grade: Camden Battreal, Hayden Bean, Savannah Berryhill, Kaylie Brown, Gracie Dunn, Elias Gonzales, Noah Hayes, Parker Helton, Nathan Lorraine and Karsyn Rice.
Kristina Terrill’s fifth grade: Brody French-Ledbetter, Peyton Lackey and Kristian Lugo.
Mindy Hudsucker’s fifth grade: Nevaeh Hammon, Madison Hollis, Aidan Pabian, Chloe Simpson, Steven Terrill and Gavin Waller.
Sixth grade: Wyatt Battreal, Karly Bettis, Addison Briscoe, Ysabel Foster, William Herring, Hayden Holland, Riley Jewell, Antonio Kunert, Riley Lilly, Thomas Long, Anaika Miller, Alec Morrison, Macy Riley, Zyler Robison, Kaylynn Work and Logan Wycoff.
Seventh grade: Gabriel Burgess, Hollis Deckard, Audrianna Dionne, Gabriel Goodfellow, Hayden Hamby, Kalista Hensley, Sophia Jackson, Reilly Jolliff, Mason Lancaster and Braiden Moran.
Eighth grade: Natalie Allen, Kelbee Burgess, Landon Chatman, Shaina Cook, Nash Crawford, Shyenne Davis, Alissa Hale, Silas Havens, Riley Housley, Emerald Hutchinson, Kaydence McGhee, Gracie Phillips, Brooklyn Smith, Kaitlynn Stephens, Aaron Stevenson, Abigail Sykes and Daniel Ulm.
PRINCIPAL’S HONOR ROLL
Jordan Hunter’s third grade: Ruger Anderson, Jayleigh Brinkley, Clayton Deal, Gavin Gonzales, Gabriella Haney, Jacob Hudson, Jackson Judd and Cooper Moore.
Hanna Vines’ third grade: Kanon Boatright, Avery Bradshaw, Olivia Cudworth, Sadie Dunn, Brayton Hammon, Lily Presser, Madelyn Ruengert and Mason Stephens.
Brooke Mitchell’s fourth grade: Kayden Adams, Chloie Bond, Tabetha Clemens, Carter Collins, Payton Hicks, Brody Roberson, Matthew Ulm and Gracelyn Young.
Tori Nicholson’s fourth grade: Jordan Hulsey, Matthew Kassing, Constance King, Marriam Sykes and Remini Williams.
Kristina Terrill’s fifth grade: Elizabeth Allen, Bailey Bettis, Deward Collins, Emma Fare, Logan Foster, London Foster, Kiley McDaniel, Veronica Smith, Raelynn Steckman and Anna Work.
Mindy Hudsucker’s fifth grade: Reagan Ames, Sammual Bryant, Bailey Coffel, Mya Collins, Lena Finke, Levi Holland, Madison Moore, Bella Snyder, Sariah Terry, Brynlee Walker and Garrett Whisenant.
Sixth grade: Brylee Barnes, Brailyn Hambelton, Annabelle Judd, Makenzie Kinder, Gaius Newcomb.
Seventh grade: Mathias Jewell, Kayleigh Kinder, Holt McGinnis, Jacob Moore, Khila Smith and Grady Williams.
Eighth grade: Reese Brown, Easton Ford, Katelyn Murphy, Tristian Ourso, Hanna Pruiett, Lillian Ryan and Nathan Smith.
