The Howell County Health Department reports that, as of Tuesday afternoon, 567 county residents have been tested for the presence of the new coronavirus, 558 of whom have received negative results.
Of the five county residence who tested positive for the virus, all are out of quarantine.
Four test results are pending. No deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the county.
The Mark Twain National Forest plans to open some recreational sites by June 1, with decisions to be made on a case-by-case basis and executed in phases.
During Phase 1, Greer Crossing Campground, multiple day use sites and restrooms will be reopened. Call the Eleven Point Ranger District 573-996-2153 for information.
Cobb Ridge and North Fork campgrounds will be reopened in the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs District, along with multiple pavilion sites including Shell Knob and Noblett, and multiple day use areas and restrooms. Cal 417-967-4194 for details.
In the Houston/Rolla/Cedar Creek District, campgrounds at Paddy Creek and Dry Fork, and day use areas at Slab Town, Big Piney Trail and Carrington Pits will be reopened. Call 417-683-4428.
Positive tests: 10,006
Over 3,500: St. Louis County.
Over 1,000: St. Louis City.
Over 600: St. Charles.
Over 400: Buchanan, Jackson.
Over 200: Jefferson, Saline.
Over 75: Boone, Clay, Greene, Lincoln, Scott.
Over 50: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Pemiscot, Pettis.
Over 25: Butler, Camden, Mississippi, Moniteau, Perry, Platte, Pulaski, St. Francois, Stoddard.
Over 10: Adair, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, New Madrid, Newton, Pike, Ray, Taney, Warren, Webster.
Deaths: 524 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Newton, Pemiscot, Pettis, Pike, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Washington).
No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Mercer, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 4,043
Over 900: Lincoln.
Over 600: Pulaski.
Over 100: Benton, Garland, Washington.
Over 75: Craighead, Faulkner, Union.
Over 50: Cleburne, Lawrence, Mississippi, Saline.
Over 25: Clark, Cross, Hot Spring, Johnson, Lonoke, Miller, Pope, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Desha, Drew, Grant, Howard, Independence, Izard, Poinsett, Randolph, Sebastian, Sevier, Sharp.
Deaths: 94 (Bradley, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lafayette, Lincoln, Lee, Logan, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, Sharp, Van Buren, Washington, White, Yell).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Little River.
