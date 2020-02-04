Jason Lynn Oakes, 44, Thayer, and Angelia Rhnea Adams, 50, Thayer, Dec. 28, 2019, in Eminence, Shannon County. Officiated by Ryan Liggett.
James Walter Goff Jr., 61, Willow Springs, and Carolyn Marie Goff, 57, Willow Springs, Jan. 18 in Willow Springs. Officiated by Casie Hausmann-Goodrich.
Alex Thomas Jeanson, 25, Ava, and Rachel Emily Aikey, 23, Willow Springs, Jan. 23 in Willow Springs. Officiated by Lloyd R. Collins.
Travis Dwayne King, 42, Bartlesville, Okla., and Tiffany Dalene Busbey, 29, Mtn. View, Jan. 25 in Peace Valley. Officiated by Rev. Timothy Gordon.
Calvin James Gunter, 29, West Plains, and Marissa Rae Miller, 23, Thayer, Jan. 25 in Koshkonong. Officiated by Charles Cochran.
Martin Gutierrez, 53, West Plains, and Briana Deanne Calderas, 26, Cabool, Jan. 31, 2020, in West Plains. Officiated by Donna Kay Anthony.
