A celebration of life service for Juanita Kirk, 92, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Kirk passed away at 7:20 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 15, 1927, at Mtn. View, Mo., to Docia Cleo Hight Wiley. Juanita was married Jan. 4, 1947, at Salem, Ark., to Elmer Wilson Adams, who preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 1989. She was married Sept. 3, 1994, at West Plains, to John Kirk, Sr., who preceded her in death on Sept. 13, 1995.
Mrs. Kirk was a switchboard operator at Ozarks Medical Center, formerly West Plains Memorial Hospital. Juanita was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver. She was a woman of great faith and was a longtime member of the First Christian Church. Mrs. Kirk was generous with her time and her love for family and friends.
She had a wonderful sense of humor and was very patriotic. Juanita was active in the VFW Auxiliary and had served a term as president. She had a heart for volunteering and spent time with a special group of “dancing buddies” who visited a local nursing home on a regular basis and performed for the residents.
Juanita loved to travel and was able to take numerous trips with her friends and family; most of all she loved spending time with her family. Mrs. Kirk was a faithful fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and loved watching their games on TV.
She is survived by her four children, Ron Adams and wife, Sharon, West Plains, Kathy Clark and husband, David, Cumming, GA., Sharon Mezel and husband, Jim, Sparta, Mo. and Darcy Harris, Ozark, Mo.; John’s children, Johnnie Kirk and wife, Tona, Coral Springs, Fla., Becky Lott and husband, Mike, West Plains, David Kirk and wife, Lisa, West Plains, and Steve Kirk and wife, Debbie, Rogersville, Mo.; six grandchildren, Scott Adams, Steve Adams, Rick Adams, Jennifer Cook, Carrie Collins, Nathan Clarkson; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends, including special friends, Sherrie Fry and Beth Collins.
Her mother, husbands, two sisters, Helen Mitchell and Hazel Daniels and four brothers, Jack Fair, Ted Fair, Lawrence Fair and Chick Fair, preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. A private interment will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Gideon Bible Society and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
