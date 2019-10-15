This week, the Department of Natural Resources celebrates Earth Science Week and invites the public to join in and gain a better understanding and appreciation for earth sciences, and engage in responsible stewardship of the earth.
Events scheduled nationwide through Saturday will celebrate the theme “Geoscience is for Everyone.” This year’s events will emphasize both the inclusive potential and the importance of the geosciences in the lives of all people. Individuals of all backgrounds, ages and abilities are encouraged to engage with the geosciences, whether as a geoscience professional, a hobbyist or through civic engagement.
Students are encouraged to enter Earth Science Week contests, which will remain open through 5 p.m. Friday and may be entered online. Categories include photography, visual arts and essay. Learn more online at earthsciweek.org/contests.
Starting with today, focus days include National Fossil Day; Thursday, the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut and Geoscience for Everyone Day; Friday, Geologic Map Day; and Saturday, International Archaeology Day.
