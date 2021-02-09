Damon Cunningham

Damon Blair Cunningham, 54, Bolivar, Mo., died Jan. 31, 2021, at Bolivar Manor House, Bolivar, Mo.
Damon was born Feb. 15, 1966, to John Cunningham and Priscilla Penrod Cunningham in Torrance, Calif. The family moved to the Caulfield, Mo., area to be near Priscilla’s extended family and Damon and his siblings attended school at Bakersfield, Mo.
He is survived by two siblings Vincent Cunningham of Paragould, Ark., and Yvette Cunningham Thurman of Eminence, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Galloway Cemetery, West Plains, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.