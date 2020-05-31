South Fork Elementary preschool and kindergarten screening will be held from noon to 5 p.m. June 12 at the school. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 256-2836.
Parents and guardians must provide the following documents for each student: a birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency.
Children entering preschool must be 4 years old before Aug. 1, and children entering kindergarten must be 5 before Aug. 1.
Parents are also reminded that West Plains Elementary preschool screening is set for June 11 and 16 at the school, and kindergarten screening is set for June 17 and 18. Call 256-6158 to make an appointment.
