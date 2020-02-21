Dennis Williams

Funeral services for Dennis Regan Williams, 58, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in the Rose Chapel of the Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. William died 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Ozarks Medical Center. He was born Jan. 2, 1962, at West Plains, Mo., to Leon Benjamin Williams and Sharon Kay Lawrence Williams. Mr. Williams was a Christian.
=He is survived by two brothers Greg Williams, wife Jill, Buffalo, Mo., and Michael Leon Williams, fiancée Niki, Lebanon, Ind.; his aunts and uncles Shirley Olson, husband Bob, Alcoa, Tenn., Linda Kline, Milford, Iowa, Donna Hicks, husband Wesley, West Plains, Mo., Peggy Jarvis DeShazo, Moody, Mo., and Jackie Williams, wife Lexie, West Plains, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
His parents and his grandparents Fred and Minnie Williams and Flay and Esta Lee Lawrence preceded him in death.
Interment will be in Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Barnes Children's Hospital and left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.