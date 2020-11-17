Franklin David "Dave" Waterhouse, 80, died peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 7 at Brooke Haven Healthcare in West Plains. He had been a resident of Brooke Haven for over two years, incapacitated by Parkinson's disease and dementia.
Dave was born on May 23, 1940, the son of Percy A. Waterhouse and Ruth Almeda Shipley. He was born in Sycamore and attended Lottie Holler School and Dora School. He graduated from Dora High School in 1958.
The day after his graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy and served three years as an aircraft electrician at Whiting Field in Florida.
After his honorable discharge, he worked at various jobs until he began a 32-year career as an equipment installer for AT&T working in Southern California and at other locations in the Southwest. He was especially proud of contributing to the installation of communications equipment in the U.S. NORAD site at Cheyenne Mountain, Colo. After his retirement from AT&T, Dave operated the Wire Service, his licensed electrical contracting business in Prescott, Ariz.
When asked how many years he had been married, Dave always asked, "You want that consecutive or cumulative?" His marriage to Ruth Ann Scheuneman in 1966 produced a son, Garet David Waterhouse. He married Donna Spiker in 1975 and Linda Harrington Richter in 1989. He said you had to keep doing it until you got it right. Dave and Lin were married for 31 adventurous years.
Dave loved working on dune buggies to ride the California dunes. He enjoyed the challenge of figuring out how things worked and making them work better.
Dave adored his and Lin's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved teaching them about his Ozarks heritage and taking them swimming at Bryant Creek. He liked to explain the grinding process at Hodgson's Mill where he had worked as a teenager.
Dave and Lin traveled and camped in various RVs with kids, grandkids and friends. Together they built three houses in Phelan, Calif., Prescott, Ariz., and Sycamore, Mo. Cutting the grass at their 20-acre home in Sycamore was Dave's special pleasure. In quiet moments, he read or he worked crossword, math and logic puzzles while reclining in his chair surrounded by his beloved dogs and cats.
Dave is survived by his son Garet Waterhouse and husband John Esquivil of Santa Rosa, Calif., and stepsons Jason Richter and wife Robin of Yucaipa, Calif., and Mark Richter of Bogota, Colombia; bonus daughter Jenna Richter of Prosper, Texas; his grandchildren Rachel Richter Hill and husband Dylan Hill of Washington, D.C., Allison Richter and fiancé Corey Karibo of Collingswood, N.J., and Christy Richter, Jessica Brent Richter, Elijah Richter and Landon Richter, all of Yucaipa, Calif.; and great-grandchildren Henry Elliott Hill of Washington, D.C., and Everly Rose Richter of Yucaipa, Calif. Dave's sister Margaret Collins of Foley, Mo., and his brother Charles Wishman of St. Charles, Mo., also survive him.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, his grandparents Annie and C.C. Shipley and Margaret and Frank Waterhouse of Dora, and his half-brother Robert Waterhouse of Ponca City, Okla.
When weather and COVID-19 cooperate, Dave's family and friends will gather to celebrate his life. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.