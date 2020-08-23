The Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced Friday it has opted to cancel Pioneer Days, typically held in September, due to the uncertainties associated with COVID-19.
"We understand that this may be a huge disappointment to many in our community, including local businesses, faithful attendees and vendors, some of whom prepare all year for this event," chamber officials wrote in a letter to the community.
In addition to following safety guidelines set forth by public health officials, officials noted the event is funded through business sponsorships.
"Due to the economic impact many have felt, we did not feel it was appropriate to make funding requests at this time," they added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.