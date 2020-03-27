Steven Kent Thompson, 61, West Plains. Died at 10:55 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Emergency measures on city, county agendas
- Burglary suspect allegedly found sleeping in ER with loot
- Woman charged with hiding man in suitcase to avoid deputies
- Howell Co. Health Dept. gives COVID-19 testing updates
- City of Willow Springs to hold emergency meeting
- COVID-19 Need-to-Know Info • March 26, 2020
- COVID-19 Need-to-Know Info • March 20, 2020
- COVID-19 Need-to-Know Info • March 23, 2020
- Remembering Russ
- Christopher Jeff Girdley
Images
Videos
Commented
- Eileen Blacksher (1)
- Charles Pease (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.