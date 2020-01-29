Bobby Bridges

Funeral services for Bobby Dale Bridges, 80, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Bridges passed away 2:52 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 15, 1939, at Viola, Ark., to Drew and Alpha Cooper Bridges. Bobby grew up in Viola, Ark., later moving to West Plains. He served his community in many ways through his years. He was always willing to help anyone in any way that he could. He served his country for 10 years serving on the Selective Service Board.
Mr. Bridges owned and operated an auto parts store for a number of years and was a building inspector for the city of West Plains and in 1990 started his own inspection business that he continued doing until his health prevented it. He endured health problems throughout his life, with his first heart attack at the age of 33 and several other serious issues, but did not let that stop him from enjoying his life to the fullest.
Bobby stated: “God got me through along with my wife, who stood by my side through all of the health issues, God bless her.” Bobby loved spending time with his family.
On May 13, 1982, he was married at West Plains to Marge Martin. Together, they enjoyed camping, boating, singing gospel music and being active in church. Bobby also enjoyed racing cars, softball and spending time with his children, his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Bridges was a member of Calvary General Baptist Church. “When I am gone, look for me in Heaven”
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marge Bridges; four children Vickie Hancock, Shelley Upton and husband Curt, Cindy Atwell and husband Walter and Kelly Lawing; nine grandchildren Allison, Ashton, Logan, Jensen, Tasha, Jacob, Whitney, Meagan and Michaela; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents and all 11 siblings preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Mt. Calm Cemetery, Moody, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Calm Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.