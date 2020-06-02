Barbara Ann Yearwood, 85, West Plains, formerly of Winona. Died at 6:17 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at NHC Healthcare, West Plains. Yarber Mortuary, Winona.
Gary DeBoard, 70, West Plains. Died at 11:26 a.m. Sautrday, May 30, 2020, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Phyllis "Joann" Harman, 75, Mtn. View. Died at 8:55 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mtn. View Healthcare, Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Russell Steven "Rusty" Rosenburg, 66, Mtn. View. Died at 3:04 a.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Mtn. View Healthcare, Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
