Margaret Halcomb

Margaret Elizabeth (Cole) Halcomb, 81, of Mtn. View, Mo., our mother and grandmother, passed away and has gone home to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 19, 2020, rejoining her parents David Lee Cole Sr. and Margaret Etta (Ours) Halcomb, and two of her sisters, Elsie Mae Cole and Jessie Lee Cole.
Margaret was born in Kenosha, Wisc., on Jan. 31, 1939. She married James A.B. Halcomb on Oct. 23, 1964, in Huntington Park, Calif. She spent all of her life serving her children and grandchildren and serving other people in her community where she lived.
She belonged to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she faithfully served until the end. She loved reading the good word in the scriptures and seeking out her Father in Heaven and Savior Jesus Christ through prayer and action. She will truly be missed by her husband, children, grandchildren and community.
Margaret is survived by her husband James, children Betty Bennett (Vincent), Bonnie Halcomb, Margaret Trader, John Halcomb (Debbie); and stepchildren Barbara Ibarra, Angela Longboat, Ricky Halcomb (Jody), Paul Halcomb (Hiromi) and her brothers David Cole Jr. and Michael Cole Sr.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with High Priest Vincent Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo. Condolences may be sent to the family at vincebetty@digis.net or online at www.adamsfuneralhome.net.
