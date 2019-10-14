A Mtn. View area teen has been missing since Friday, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding her.
According to authorities, Destiney Renae Layman, 15, was last seen getting off a school bus Friday evening in the Mtn. View area and getting into a vehicle, with no vehicle description available.
Prior to adoption, the girl’s legal name was Destiney Jane Rouse. She is described as having blonde hair, hazel eyes, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. It is thought that she may have changed the color of her hair.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans, boots and a black/blue HOOey hat and reportedly usually wears a black choker.
She has fresh scars on her chin and nose and open wounds on her right knee and right elbow from a recent accident, according to reports.
Anyone with any information regarding her disappearance is encouraged to contact the Mtn. View Police Department at 417-934-2525, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Persons Unit at 1-800-877-3452, or call 911.
