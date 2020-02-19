Concerned citizen Doug Martin, who lost his sister Anna Hambelton to a crash with a semi truck on Jan. 20, asks the West Plains City Council what can be done in regard to the U.S. 63 intersection with CC Highway and Gibson Avenue, and with the bypass in general, to make it safer for traffic. He suggested minor changes such as moving back the lines, adding warning signals and increasing the light changing delay. “It’s going to happen again,” Martin said. “It’s just a matter of time.”