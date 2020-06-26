Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
Douglas County students recognized include Shelby Box, Keeley Deal, Rebecca Harris, Chase Willis and Wyatt Wilson, Ava; Breanna Rader, Mtn. Grove; Raquel Cumby, Norwood; and Duane Helton, Squires.
In Howell County: Danielle Yeager, Moody; Shelby Eagleman, Elizabeth Robertson and Hanna Vines, Mtn. View; Krysten Little in Peace Valley; Kaleb Capeder, Darby Graham and Brooke Mitchell, Pomona; Ginger Barnes, Lucas Cardoza, Laykin Cobb, Zachary Davis, Darcy Drake, Sandra Drake, Macie Duggins, Braxton Earls, Patricia Evins, Greg Freeman, Stephanie Grindstaff, Seth Harring, Haylee Harris, Connor Holt, Nicholas Holt Sherri Howell, Brooke Johnson, Tara Long, Samantha McFarland, Alexander Medina, Grace Minge, Jason Orr, Peyton Ramseur, Dagen Sands, Elissa Smith, Tayler Smith, Kayla Stadler, Hadley Taylor, Evelyn Grantham, Korrie Vance, Ashton Vonallmen, Madyson Vonallmen, Lexie Waggoner, Logan Weisbrod, Gretchen Welty, Madison Wiehe and Rachael Wright, West Plains; and Kaitlyn Baker, Alexis Brooks, Cassidy Crewse, MyKayla Pringle, Kaylynn Wake and Kelsey Walton, Willow Springs.
Oregon County honorees are Miranda Axelson and Keri Deckard, Alton; Caitlin Jedlicka, McKenna Warren and Steven Wiggs, Koshkonong; and Nicholas Hirsch, Micah Lee, Jesse Ortiz and Sara Tucker, Thayer.
In Ozark County: Lacy Dunnihoo, Bakersfield; Whitney Miller, Gainesville; Casey Ritchie, Thornfield; and Kirsten Talbot, Wasola.
Students from Shannon County are Kelsey Caldwell, Birch Tree; Kimberly Dyer and Samantha Titus, Eminence; and Delaney Hicks, Tori McAfee, Kyndal Thomason and Lillian Wright, Winona.
In Texas County: Madison Bay, Kara Matherly and Makayla Vindiver, Cabool; Taylor Bryson, Elexis Calhoun and Destiny Pounds, Houston; Hailee Buckland, Sword Katz, Alexis McLeod and Mackenzie Simon, Licking; Autumn Brown and Michael Davis, Mtn. Grove; Myra Dahms, Plato; and Kiera Smith, Summersville.
Recognized students in Wright County are Luke Goslee and Mariah Sheppard, Hartville; Logan Aguirre, Macomb; Adrian Adams, Mansfield; Adam Block, Kyndra Chastain, Taylor Noel, Carter Orwell and Lisa Roberts, Mtn. Grove; Emily Chisum, Niangua; and Daniel Drecker, Raeanna Fugitt, Holly Keener and Kylie LaBelle, Norwood.
