Jessilee Sanders was born Nov. 23, 1927, in Myrtle, Mo., the daughter of Albert J. and Myrtle (Risner) Stubblefield, and passed away Sept. 2, 2019, at National Health Care in West Plains, Mo.
She was united in marriage on Sept. 21, 1946, at Thayer, Mo., to Oren E. Sanders, who preceded her in death March 24, 2016, after 69 years of marriage. Two children were born to this union, Edward Sanders and Donna Sanders.
Jessilee grew up in the Myrtle, Mo., community and graduated from Couch High School in 1943. She and Oren lived in Thayer, Mo., Alton, Mo., and West Plains, Mo. She worked as the secretary of Richards R-V School for 24 years, retiring in 1989. She was very active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1825 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the West Plains First Baptist Church. She considered her best job was being a good grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by one son, Edward Sanders of Memphis, Tenn.; two grandsons, Brian Sanders and wife Amanda of Fort Worth, Texas, and Mark Sanders of Wichita, Kan.; two great-grandchildren, Ross Sanders of Fort Worth, Texas, and Brittany Sanders of Fort Worth, Texas; two step-grandchildren, Elizabeth Mall Auterman of Memphis, Tenn., and Andrew Mall of Memphis, Tenn.; two step-great-grandchildren, Taylor Peet of Fort Worth, Texas, and Haydn Peet of Fort Worth, Texas; two nieces, Dianne Lawrence and husband Jim, of Couch Mo., and Debra Stubblefield Easley and husband Brent of West Plains, Mo.; two nephews, David Stubblefield and wife Kelly of Alton, Mo., and Allen Sanders of Couch, Mo.; mother of grandsons, Shirley Young and husband Gary of Derby, Kan.; sister-in-law, Wilda Stubblefield of Alton, Mo.; son-in-law, Mike Hayes of West Plains, Mo., and special friend, Jeanne Osborn of West Plains, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; one daughter Donna Sanders Hayes; one brother Joe Stubblefield; father-in-law, Robert Sanders, Sr. and mother-in-law, Minnie Sanders; two brothers-in-law, Carl Sanders and Robert Sanders, Jr.; two sisters-in-law, Francis Sanders and Vesta Sanders; daughter-in-law, Barbara H. Sanders; and one niece Maribeth Stubblefield.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains, Mo.
There will be a short visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Valley Manor or NHC Healthcare in West Plains and can be left at Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, West Plains, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
