The West Plains City Council will hold its regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
The city council will discuss a number of bills including one to transfer funds for acquiring and improving an Industrial Development Project and one to adopt a Community Development Block Grant.
Council will also consider a bill to amend the city’s memorandum of understanding with Missouri State University-West Plains and West Plains R-7 concerning the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology. The city-owned building is leased out to the educational partners.
Another bill on the agenda would prohibit street parking on Alaska Street and East Olden Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.