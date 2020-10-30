Leroy Poulette

Funeral services for Leroy Virgil Poulette, 87, Thayer, Mo., will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel, Thayer, Mo., with Reverend Gerald Bounds and Reverend Jared Russell officiating under the direction of Carter Funeral Home, Thayer, Mo.
He was born the son of the late Virgil Walter Poulette and Ella Margaret Frankee Poulette on Aug. 10, 1933, in Koshkonong, and died Oct. 27, 2020, in Thayer, Mo.
He was united in marriage June 25, 1955, in Thayer, Mo., to Sue Adeline Cochran. Last summer they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Leroy is survived by his wife Sue of Thayer; two children Dennis Poulette and wife Genia, Mammoth Spring, Ark., and Debbie Hyde and husband Russell, Thayer, Mo.; one brother Lonnie Poulette and wife Rudene, Mammoth Spring, Ark.; one sister Alice Dills, Thayer, Mo.; four grandchildren Jared Poulette, St. Louis, Mo., Joshua Poulette and Stephany, Farmington, Mo., Jennifer Crask and Steven, Mammoth Spring, Ark., and Jordan Roberson and Brandon, Thayer, Mo.; five great-grandchildren Ella Poulette, St. Louis, Mo., Michael Poulette, St. Louis, Mo., Adler and Audie Crask, Mammoth Spring, Ark., Lennon Roberson, Thayer, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Leon Poulette and Lewis Poulette.
Leroy was a member of the First Baptist Church, Thayer, Mo., where he also served as a trustee. He served his country with the United States Army. He was with a special honor group, receiving the National Defense Service Medal.
Leroy spent his career working for Frisco/Burlington Northern Railroad for 39 years where he was known as Gabby. He hired out as a brakeman, then later retired as an engineer.
Hard work and responsibility were family traits that Leroy felt important to pass on to his kids. He raised beef cattle and took care of all the things that had to be taken care of on the farm.
He had a custom farm operation that entailed baling hay, combining and bush hogging. He could run any piece of heavy equipment, and with that knowledge he was asked to dig the ponds at the Mammoth Spring State Park and Fish Hatchery.
Leroy was also a big St. Louis Cardinal fan. In their early years, he and his wife, Sue, enjoyed traveling (many times on their Harley Davidson motorcycle), playing cards with their friends and being part of any church function. Leroy was a true family man making sure everyone else’s needs were met even before his own. He loved his family dearly and he and Sue enjoyed driving all over the country to watch their grandkids compete.
Visitation will held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church in Thayer, Mo., and can be left at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Thayer Cemetery under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., Thayer, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.