An Arkansas man died of injuries suffered in a crash at 7 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 63 in Sharp County, Ark, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Cpl. Benjamin A. Rapert with Troop B of the patrol, Newport, reported Devlin Bookout, 47, of Wiseman, Ark., was driving south in a 1997 Peterbilt truck when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
This fatality marks the 37th traffic fatality in Arkansas for 2020, compared to 28 during the same time frame last year.
