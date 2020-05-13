DONATIONS
"Splendid and the Vile" by Larson, presented by Barbara Leary.
"Smoke Talk" by Nye and "Iron Trail Killers" by Cord, presented by Friends of the Library.
"Boy from the Woods" by Coben, presented by Jane Hale as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
"Murder by Mocha," by Coyle and "Roast Mortem" by Coyle, presented by Rachel Bradley as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
"Devoted" by Koontz, presented by Randy Sykes as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
"One Fatal Flaw" by Perry, presented by Mary Henegar as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
"Dead Land by Paretsky," presented by Beth Lynch as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
"Death at Wentwater Court" by Dunn (audio), presented by Jean Warren as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
"Queen’s Bargain" by Bishop, presented by Kaye Huff as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
MEMORIALS
"Last Tourist" by Steinhauer, given in memory of Earl E. and Doris I. Beach, presented by their daughter, Mary Henegar.
"Silent Death" by May, given in memory of Earl E. and Doris I. Beach, presented by their daughter, Mary Henegar.
