The city of West Plains has extended a state of civil emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic through March 31, 2021.
The order was originally issued by Mayor Jack Pahlmann June 20, with the intent of slowing the spread of the virus within the city. Businesses and services in the city will continue to operate. The order was initially set to expire Dec. 31.
Per the order, all individuals are to adhere to the city ordinance requiring all to a face covering in public, and strongly encouraged to use 6-foot social distancing recommendations and proper hygiene, including frequent hand washing. The mask requirement ordinance runs through Feb. 2, unless extended or rescinded.
