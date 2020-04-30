Don E. Yarbrough was born in West Plains, Mo. on June 7, 1947, to Henry and Eva Johnson-Yarbrough. Don left this life to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020, at the age of 72.
He had a career as a welder, truck driver and had been self-employed. He lived and worked in many states. Don was a Christian and a 32nd-degree Master Mason. He was in his younger life an avid hunter and fisherman, and had a love for all things outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his father Henry Yarbrough, mother Eva Johnson-Yarbrough and brother Dale Yarbrough.
He is survived by his life partner Shirley Landry, son Don E. Yarbrough Jr. and wife Rebecca, daughter Sherry Linck and husband Ed, and daughter Sarah Yarbrough. He is also survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well as six sisters and one brother. There are extended family members as well as friends that are in our hearts, a list too long to mention.
Don was loved by his friends and family and will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Bradford Funeral Home with Pastor George Smith officiating along with a Masonic Service to follow. Interment will follow at the Cureall Cemetery in Pottersville, Mo.
Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville, Mo., and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net
