Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner announced that 2020-2021 voter identification cards have been mailed to the 24,064 active voters within the county.
“Voters should receive their blue-colored post card within a few days,” said Waggoner. “Missouri law requires that a new identification card be sent to each active voter every two years as part of a canvassing process to determine if the voter still resides at the address where they are registered.”
According to Waggoner the cards are being sent by non-forwardable mail to the address currently on file. Voters whose cards are returned as undeliverable by the post office will be placed in an inactive status and will be deleted from the county voter registration files after the second federal election which falls on November 2022.
Any voter who does not receive a new card in the mail within the next few days should contact the County Clerk’s Office at 256-2591.
Tax payments due
Howell County Collector Dennis Von Allmen said the Collector’s Office will be open today until noon and then will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
“The last day to pay taxes without a penalty is Dec. 31,” Von Allmen said.
He added that anyone paying by mail on the last day in December should verify with their local post office when the last hour mail will be stamped with December postmarks.
According to him, payments should be postmarked no later than Dec. 31 to avoid the late penalties.
“There are several ways to pay Howell County personal and real estate taxes,” Von Allmen said. “In person at the office, by mail, at the US Bank in Willow Springs, Liberty Branch Bank in Mtn. View, by phone, drop box outside the Howell County Office Building or online at howellcountycollector.com.”
For more information contact the County Collector’s Office at 256-4001.
