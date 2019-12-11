The Mtn. View Family Youth Center, 306 Bay St., will screen “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2” free of charge from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the center’s Rubies n Rust Room.
The event is sponsored by the Mtn. View Branch of West Plains Bank and Trust Company and parents are welcome to attend.
Popcorn and hot cocoa will be available in addition to regular concessions. Attendees are encouraged to bring a favorite blanket or pillow.
Anticipated showtimes are 6 p.m. for “Home Alone” and 8 p.m. for “Home Alone 2.”
