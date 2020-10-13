Eight county residents died of complications related to COVID-19 in the week since Oct. 5, according to numbers published by the Howell County Health Department at 7 p.m. Monday. Overall, 18 deaths have been attributed to the disease locally.
In that report, 99 new cases were announced to have been confirmed; 275 cases are said to be active, down slightly from 293 cases on Friday, but still up from 156 cases this time last week.
Since Oct. 5, 319 cases have been confirmed. More than a quarter of the county’s total cases have been reported in the last seven days. The county has reported 414 cases since Oct. 1. In comparison, 535 cases were reported between Sept. 1 and Oct. 1.
Just under two thirds of the newest cases are reportedly in West Plains. Fifteen are in Mtn. View, nine in Willow Springs, four in Pomona, three in Caulfield and one each in Bakersfield, Pottersville, Peace Valley and Moody. Fifty-four of the cases are linked to existing cases, while 45 are considered community spread.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 144,230.
20,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Kansas City.
5,000-9,999: Boone, Greene, Jackson, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
1,000-4,999: Buchanan, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Howell, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Joplin, McDonald, Newton, Pettis, Scott, St. Francois, Taney.
500-999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Cooper, Dunklin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Livingston, Marion, Miller, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, Stoddard, Stone, Warren, Washington, Webster.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Clinton, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Moniteau, Monroe, Morgan, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
50-99: Atchison, Chariton, Clark, Holt, Iron, Knox, Montgomery, Shelby, St. Clair.
Under 49: Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 2,422.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 93,487.
10,000+: Washington, Pulaski.
5,000-9,999: Benton.
1,000-4,999: Chicot, Craighead, Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jefferson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Arkansas, Boone, Carroll, Columbia, Cross, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Logan, Phillips, Poinsett, Randolph.
100-499: Ashley, Baxter, Bradley, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Conway, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Izard, Lafayette, Little River, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
50-99: Woodruff.
Under 49: Calhoun.
Deaths: 1,586.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
