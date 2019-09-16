The Heart of the Ozarks Bluegrass Association (HOBA) will hold it’s 35th Annual Fall Bluegrass Festival Sept. 26 through 28.
The HOBA board of directors would like to extend a special invitation to all military veterans and spouses to attend the Sept. 28 Saturday afternoon show for free in gratitude for their service to the country. The show starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Teresa Romans at 257-2154.
All attendees are encouraged to bring lawnchairs. Shows are held rain or shine.
BAND SCHEDULE
Sept. 26
7-7:15 p.m. Opening Ceremonies
7:15-8 p.m. New Grass Attack
8:05-8:50 p.m. Stringed Union
Sept. 27
7–7:05 p.m. Opening Ceremonies
7:05–7:50 p.m. New Grass Attack
7:55–8:40 p.m. Darby Hollow
8:45–9:20 p.m. Stringed Union
Sept. 28
2–2:05 p.m. Opening Ceremonies
2:05–2:50 p.m. 2 Girls Bluegrass
2:55–3:40 p.m. Darby Hollow
3:45–4:30 p.m. Lonesome Road
4:35–5:20 p.m. Stringed Union
Break for dinner
7–7:05 p.m. Opening Ceremonies
7:05–7:45 p.m. Darby Hollow
7:50–8:30 p.m. 2 Girls Bluegrass
8:30–8:35 p.m. Drawings/Announcements
8:35–9:15 p.m. Lonesome Road
9:20–10 2 p.m. Stringed Union
