Wayne Lovan 

Funeral services for Wayne Leon Lovan, 84, West Plains, Missouri will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Lovan passed away at 4 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at Ozarks Healthcare.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1936, in Roosevelt, Mo., to Oscar Ray Lovan and Vivian Isabel Mitts Lovan. On July 11, 1959, he was married at Miami, Okla., to Barbara Endicott.
Mr. Lovan was an educator for 40 years. He began his career as a math teacher in Kingsville, Mo., for three years and then started his tenure at West Plains R-7 School District, where he had been a junior high counselor, assistant principal, principal and retiring as superintendent of education. Mr. Lovan had been inducted into the Missouri Educators Hall of Fame.
He enjoyed playing baseball, hunting and fishing. Mr. Lovan was a member of Curry Street Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Lovan, of the family home; two children Susan Wells and husband Ronnie, West Plains, and Tracy Townsend and husband Bill, Nixa, Mo.; five grandchildren Ashley Cotter and husband Greg, Gretchen Noon and husband Jeff, Caleb Wells and wife Meghan, Erin Moody and husband Grant, and Paige Townsend; six great-grandchildren Eli and Eden Cotter, Libby, Avery and Haley Noon, and Jay Wells; two brothers Dallas Lovan and wife Janet and Rickey Lovan and wife Reda, all of Pottersville, Mo.; one sister Wilma Puckett, Pottersville, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents and one infant daughter Diana Lovan preceded him in death.
Visitation services were held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Gospel Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Hill Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main Street, West Plains, MO 65775.
