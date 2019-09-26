In 2016, Central Trust Company in Springfield partnered with West Plains Bank and Trust Company to offer wealth management solutions to its customers.
Central Trust is an affiliate of Jefferson City-based Central Bancompany, which entered the trust business in the 1940s. Through its West Plains partnership, Central Trust offers local clients investment, trust and other fiduciary services.
“We are a fiduciary meaning we are legally obligated to make decisions that are in our clients’ best interest,” said company Wealth Management Consultant Andrea McKinney.
The company holds more than $6 million in assets, she said, and the Missouri-based company has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the “Best Banks in America” for 10 years in a row.
In addition, Central Trust is rated as one of the “Top 25 Performing Banks in the United States” by the American Bankers Association’s Banking Journal.
“We believe in giving back to our community and were honored to be named an Outstanding Philanthropic Business by the Association of Fundraising Professionals in 2018,” McKinney added.
Central Trust Company employs a team of 26 professionals with various types of expertise, she said. Local employees include Executive Vice President Diane Homan, certified trust and financial advisor and IRA services professional; Vice President Andy Drennen, certified financial planner and Master Planner Advanced Studies; Vice President Janet Helfrecht, attorney; Vice President Jim Lumpe; Vice President Justin Setser, certified financial planner and trust and financial advisor with a master’s in business administration; and McKinney, certified financial planner with a master’s degree in business administration.
In all the team of 26 consists of three attorneys, four Certified Financial Planner practitioners, a certified professional account/tax officer and other professionals with CIMA (Certified Investment Management Analyst) and AIF (Accredited Investment Fiduciary) credentials.
“The foundation of everything we do begins with financial planning,” McKinney explained. “We help our clients by constructing a portfolio to achieve their goals without unnecessary risk.” The company, she said, serves clients as a fiduciary by working in clients’ best interests.
“We are legally and ethically bound to provide wealth management advice without conflicts of interest,” said McKinney. Services offered include investment management, fiduciary services, financial, estate and tax planning services for individuals, businesses, endowments and nonprofit organizations.
The company complies with the Global Investment Performance Standards set forth by the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Institute. Less than a year after partnering with West Plains Bank and Trust Company, in August 2017, Central Trust Company joined the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce.
Central Trust employees are in West Plains often, said McKinney, and are available to meet by appointment. To make an appointment call West Plains Bank and Trust Company, 256-2147, or Central Trust Company, 417-569-1601.
Springfield office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; the offices are located at 3333 S. National Ave., on the third floor of the building.
To learn more visit the website, www.centraltrust.net, or follow @CentralTrust on Facebook and “Central Trust Company” on LinkedIn.
