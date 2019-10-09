Officials at the John J. Pershing VA (Veterans Affairs) Medical Center in Poplar Bluff announced one-day walk-in flu shot clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 25 in West Plains and in Salem, Paragould and Pocahontas in Arkansas.
A weeklong clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Oct. 18 in Room 1F165 at the Poplar Bluff facility.
“We are trying to make it easy for our veterans to stay healthy,” said Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program Manager Ashley Aubuchon. “We hope the added convenience of just dropping in for a quick, free flu shot will encourage our patients to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting immunized.”
Aubuchon said studies show that getting a flu shot can reduce illness and death from influenza, and that the Centers for Disease Control recommend everyone age 6 months and older get a flu shot each year.
“You cannot get the flu from a flu shot, and one shot will protect you the entire flu season,” she said.
Aubuchon said there are six important steps to preventing flu, and the first is to get the flu shot. Knowing how flu is spread is second, she said, and understanding that sneezing, coughing, talking or laughing can spread flu virus in droplets and reach people up to 6 feet away.
Frequent hand washing is critical, as flu can be spread to others about one day before a person feels sick, and up to five days after getting sick.
The third step is to recognize the symptoms of flu, such as a fever of 100 degrees or higher, body and muscle aches, feeling tired or weak, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, nausea or vomiting.
The fourth step is to frequently clean your hands and surfaces around you. Hand washing is especially important before eating or preparing food, before and after caring for someone who is sick, after coughing or sneezing, and after using the bathroom. Cleaning surfaces that are touched often, such as phones, faucets, light switches and counter tops, can also help reduce flu infections.
Covering your coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick are steps five and six to prevent the spread of flu, Aubuchon concluded.
“The CDC says that people at especially high risk for flu complications include adults 65 years and older, pregnant women, young children; those with asthma, diabetes, HIV/AIDS and cancer; and children with neurologic conditions,” said Aubuchon. “Whether you get your shot to protect yourself, those you love, or high-risk individuals, or all three, the time to get your flu shot is now.”
Veterans who receive their flu shots outside of VA health care are asked to report their immunization to their primary care physician. Those unable to attend the flu shot clinics may still receive them through primary or urgent care.
