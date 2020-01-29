The 17th annual Chocolate Festival, hosted by Christos House domestic violence resource center, will be held at noon Feb. 8 at the First United Methodist Church on West Main Street in West Plains.
Those wishing to enter sweets for judging may do so under the following categories: professional, high school/organization, individuals 13 and younger, individuals 14 to 24 and individuals 25 and older.
This year’s sweets categories include the return of one introduced just last year: beverages. Other categories are similar to those seen in the past: pies, puddings, tarts and custards; cookies and brownies; cakes; and candies.
Cash prizes will be given to the grand prize and people’s choice winners, as well as the first, second and third place winners in each category.
Admission to the festival is free, but in order to partake in tasting the chocolate confections, attendees must have tickets. Tasting tickets are $5 for 10, or 50 cents each.
Contestants must bake two of each item submitted — one for tasting and one for auction. The auction of chocolates and assorted donated items will begin at 1:30 p.m. According to Moiria Seiber, executive director of Christos House, some of the items to be auctioned include vintage Barbie and Star Wars toys, gift certificates to local and regional breweries and a 1914 Indian Head $2.50 coin.
Printable forms to enter the contest are available online at christoshousemo.org and must be submitted by the end of the day Thursday, by mail at P.O. Box 771, West Plains, MO 65775, or in person at 1554 Imperial Center in West Plains or No. 11 Court Square in Alton. Forms may also be entered by fax at 256-3428 or email, outreach@christoshousemo.org.
All sweets made for the event must be brought by 10 a.m. the day of the event to First United Methodist Church. Late entries will not be accepted.
For more information about the event, call 256-3408 or follow @Support4aChange on Facebook.
