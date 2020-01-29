AUCTIONEER TERRY DANAHY, left, asks event volunteer Josh Redfield questions about the cake Redfield is holding during the 16th annual Christos House Chocolate Festival held Saturday afternoon at First United Methodist Church in West Plains. The cake received an unprecedented perfect score from all judges across the board to win first place in the professional division and was baked by festival newcomer Ozarks Grill Catering, 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd. Watch the Quill this week to learn more about this year’s festival.