In Missouri, the counties of Douglas, Ozark, Texas and Shannon continue to have zero cases of new coronavirus confirmed, Wright County has reported 10 cases, and Howell County, five. No deaths have been reported in those counties.
In Arkansas, five cases have been reported in Baxter County, three in Fulton County, 11 in Izard County and eight in Sharp County. One COVID-19-related death has been reported in Sharp County.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 9,489
Over 3,500: St. Louis County.
Over 1,000: St. Louis City.
Positive tests: 9,489
Over 3,500: St. Louis County.
Over 1,000: St. Louis City.
Over 700: Kansas City.
Over 600: St. Charles.
Over 300: Buchanan, Jackson.
Over 200: Jefferson, Saline.
Over 100: Franklin.
Over 75: Boone, Clay, Greene, Scott.
Over 50: Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Pemiscot, Pettis.
Over 25: Butler, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Moniteau, Perry, Platte, Pulaski, St. Francois.
Over 10: Adair, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, New Madrid, Newton, Pike, Ray, Stoddard, Taney, Warren, Webster.
Deaths: 418 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Newton, Pemiscot, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Washington).
No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Laclede, Mercer, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 3,694
Over 800: Lincoln.
Over 500: Pulaski.
Over 600: St. Charles.
Over 300: Buchanan, Jackson.
Over 200: Jefferson, Saline.
Over 100: Franklin.
Over 75: Boone, Clay, Greene, Scott.
Over 50: Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Pemiscot, Pettis.
Over 25: Butler, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Moniteau, Perry, Platte, Pulaski, St. Francois.
Over 10: Adair, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, New Madrid, Newton, Pike, Ray, Stoddard, Taney, Warren, Webster.
Deaths: 418 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Newton, Pemiscot, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Washington).
No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Laclede, Mercer, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 3,694
Over 800: Lincoln.
Over 500: Pulaski.
Over 200: Crittenden, Jefferson.
Over 100: Benton, Garland, St. Francis, Washington.
Over 75: Craighead, Faulkner.
Over 50: Cleburne, Lawrence, Saline, Union.
Over 25: Clark, Cross, Johnson, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Pope, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Bradley, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Howard, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Poinsett, Randolph, Sebastian, Sevier.
Deaths: 83 (Bradley, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lafayette, Lincoln, Lee, Logan, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, Sharp, Van Buren, Washington, White, Yell).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Little River.
Over 100: Benton, Garland, St. Francis, Washington.
Over 75: Craighead, Faulkner.
Over 50: Cleburne, Lawrence, Saline, Union.
Over 25: Clark, Cross, Johnson, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Pope, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Bradley, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Howard, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Poinsett, Randolph, Sebastian, Sevier.
Deaths: 83 (Bradley, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lafayette, Lincoln, Lee, Logan, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, Sharp, Van Buren, Washington, White, Yell).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Little River.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.