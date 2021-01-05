In its Monday report, the Howell County Health Department announced a total of 49 new cases of coronavirus infection confirmed between Thursday and Sunday, putting the county over 3,000 cases.
Since the first case was reported in April 2020, Howell County has recorded 3,040 residents confirmed with the virus, about 7.5% of the population. Eighty-four deaths have been recorded.
There are 168 known active cases, of which two are currently hospitalized, compared to 163 active cases and six patients hospitalized at the same time last week.
With 263 cases confirmed out of 1,152 tests conducted, the 14-day test positivity rate is 22.8%, up about 11.5% from a week ago.
Of the 49 newest cases confirmed 37 are in West Plains, six in Mtn. View, three in Willow Springs, two in Pottersville and one in Caulfield.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 386,095.
Change from last report: 16,862.
55,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-54,999: Kansas City, St. Charles.
20,000-24,999: Jackson.
15,000-19,999: Greene, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
10,000-14,999: Boone.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Butler, Callaway, Camden, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede. Lincoln, Newton, Pettis, Phelps. Platte, Pulaski, Scott, Taney.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barry, Benton, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Henry, Lafayette, Lawrence, Livingston, Madison, Marion, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Polk, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Texas, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Cedar, Dallas, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Howard, Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ralls, Ripley, Shannon, Sullivan, Vernon, Wayne.
Under 500: Atchison, Carter, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Linn, Maries, Mercer, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby, St. Clair, Worth.
Deaths: 5,519.
Change from last report: 43.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 233,475.
Change from last report: 16,947.
25,000+: Pulaski.
20,000-24,999: Washington.
15,000-19,999: Benton.
10,000-14,999: Craighead.
5,000-9,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Garland, Jefferson, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, White.
2,500-4,999: Boone, Crawford, Crittenden, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, St. Francis, Union.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Sevier, Sharp, Yell.
500-999: Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Fulton, Little River, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren.
Under 500: Calhoun, Dallas, Lafayette, Perry, Woodruff.
Deaths: 3,749.
Change from last report: 112.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.