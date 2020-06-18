Missouri’s U.S. Senator Roy Blunt recently congratulated the new class of Missourians who accepted appointments to attend the U.S. service academies, including two from Pomona and Ava.
Blunt nominated 19 seniors in Missouri, including Nate Wilson Bramwell, of Pomona, and Stephen Scott Copeland, of Ava, both accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy.
Bramwell, a West Plains High School graduate, is the son of Bethany and Eric Bramwell, and Copeland, a graduate of Ava High School, is the son of Annette and Scott Copeland.
“It is no easy task to gain acceptance to a service academy, these students deserve congratulations for their accomplishment,” said Blunt. “They will now take on the challenging but rewarding task of training for military careers while receiving a topnotch education. All of these students have been great leaders in their schools. I wish them the best and I know they’ll continue to make Missouri proud.”
Applicants are considered on the basis of leadership skills, academic success, physical ability and extracurricular activities. A committee of Missouri residents reviewed each application and made nomination recommendations to Blunt.
Blunt’s office has also begun accepting applications for next year, due by 5 p.m. Oct. 1. For more information, visit www.blunt.senate.gov/working-for-missouri/student-center/academy-nominations.
Blunt serves as a member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense; the Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs; and the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
