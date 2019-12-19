Randall Watkins

A celebration of life service for Randall Eugene Watkins, 46, West Plains, and formerly of Dora, Mo., will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in the Rose Chapel, Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Watkins passed away peacefully at 11:10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Ozarks Medical Center, after a long and valiant battle with ALS.
He was born Sept. 4, 1973, at Mtn. Home, Ark., to Randy Watkins and the late Margaret Ann Cotter Watkins. In 2002 Randall met the love of his life, soulmate and wife Christy of Mtn. View. Randall and Christy were blessed with three sons and one daughter. They shared their love of life and battled ALS as if tomorrow would never come. The love that they shared is what kept them going many years longer than any doctor expected.
Randall will be remembered most for his abundant positive attitude, bravery in his battle with ALS, his strong faith and love for his family above all. Randall’s big hands matched his huge heart.
He is survived by his wife Christy Watkins, of the family home; five children Taylor Watkins, daughter Kentley, West Plains, Justin Watkins, Dora, Mo., Colden Watkins, West Plains, Tristan Wimberly, son Chase Logan, West Plains, and Elizabeth Driskell, West Plains; his father Randy Watkins and special friend Dawn, Dora, Mo.; one brother Mark Watkins, wife Amanda and their children, Dora, Mo.; special aunt and uncle Pete and Debbie Cotter, their children Jacob and Josh; mother-in-law, Judy Smith Mendenhall, Birch Tree, Mo.; and best friends, Courtney and April Snider and children Caiden and Kierstan.
His mother preceded him in death.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family and left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
