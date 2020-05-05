Funeral services for Garold Dean Cotter, 69, Bakersfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Cotter passed away at 3:22 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Cotter will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Thursday at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Hurst Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hurst Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
