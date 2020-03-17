Frankie Elmo Johnston, 65, Winona. Died at 5:01 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at University Hospital, Columbia. Yarber Mortuary, Winona.
Becky Jo Bland, 52, Birch Tree. Died Monday, March 16, 2020, in her home. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Joyce Harer, West Plains. Died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at National Healthcare, West Plains. Carter Funeral Home, West Plains.
M. Karen Jones, 76. Died at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Maple Wood Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, Springfield. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
