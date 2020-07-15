 Bobby Whitmire

Graveside services for Bobby Joe Whitmire, 85, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Whitmire passed away at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 6, 1934, at Alicia, Ark., to Kenneth Whitmire and Mildred Light Whitmire. Mr. Whitmire was a veteran, having served with the United States Navy. Before his retirement, he was a foreman at Amyx Manufacturing. Mr. Whitmire enjoyed woodworking and had a collection of bluegrass music. He was a Christian.
He is survived by two children Bobby G. Whitmire and wife Kristen, Billings, Mo., and Kathy Bauer and husband Ken, West Plains; the mother of his children Louise Whitmire, West Plains; four grandchildren Jordan Thomas Whitmire, Anna Caitlan Whitmire, Dalton Lee Day and Valerie Matheson; one great-grandchild Jessie Whitmire; one sister Linda Johnson, Black Rock, Ark.; and several nephews.
His parents and one sister Shelby preceded him in death.
Mr. Whitmire will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Thursday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Heart of the Ozarks Bluegrass Association or Ronald McDonald House and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.