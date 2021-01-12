Bird watching is an activity that can be enjoyed novices and experts alike. And once you start birding, you want to know where the good spots are, say officials with Missouri Department of Conservation.
Learn about good locations for winter birding during MDC’s free virtual program, “Top 10 Winter Birding Areas,” from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The program is part of a yearlong “Top 10” series of programs being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin. MDC Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will discuss the top winter birding spots in Missour, including what can be seen at those locations and viewing tips.
The program is open to all ages. Required registration may be completed at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175677.
Registrants must provide an email, so a program link can be sent to them. The program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.
