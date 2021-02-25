Providing customer satisfaction at reasonable prices while keeping the vehicles and farm equipment of the Mtn. View area running are what Ken and Kathleen Hensley of Ken's Garage have been about for over 40 years.
“We strive to make sure our customers are satisfied and pleased,” says Ken. “We also try to keep costs down as much as possible.”
The garage has been in its current location off of U.S. 60 at 1618 County Road 2950 since 2007. The business has two employees.
“We just go all out to help people the best we can, and we do appreciate all the people and friends, and we do go out of our way to help with their problem,” Ken added.
Ken's Garage does repair and exhaust work on cars, trucks and all farm equipment. Call 257-8673 or 934-1777 to make an appointment.
