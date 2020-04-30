While statewide and some local stay-at-home orders begin lifting Monday in Missouri, many movie theaters are considering keeping doors shut for the foreseeable future.
Film producers are pushing back the releases of major blockbusters and some new release dates have been delayed to July -- or longer -- pushing theater owners to get creative.
“We survive on blockbusters and weekend showings,” said Garry York, owner of the Glass Sword Cinema in West Plains.
With no new releases to show, this has forced York and many other theater owners nationwide to come up with new ideas to attract business.
For example, last Friday and Saturday, the Glass Sword sold concessions for curbside pickup.
“We sold our typical concessions at our regular prices,” said York. “The turnout and support from the community was unbelievable.” He said the event raised $1,350 in sales.
“I think 75% of what we sold was popcorn,” York said. “A lot people seemed to miss having movie theater popcorn.”
Because of the success of those two nights, York said he's going to do it again. Concessions will be sold from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Glass Sword parking lot.
In addition to selling concession, York has bounced around other ways to reopen his doors and bring people into the theater.
“We’re considering showing classic movies such as 'Jaws,' 'Star Wars,' 'Gone with the Wind,' 'The Grapes of Wrath' and many other classic films,” York said. “There’s also a company that can provide us with independent and art house films free of charge.”
He said he’s been considering lots of possibilities, but recognizes the need to be safe; if the risk and danger are too great to his staff and customers, he won’t reopen yet.
However, he added, if the Glass Sword does reopen, it will likely be limited at first and he'll be monitoring the public's response.
“If we do reopen by June, we’ll likely be only open for weekends,” York said. “The problem will be keeping people safe by not sitting them too close together, and still being able to make money.”
There are serious concerns in the movie theater industry that it will be hard to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Industry experts cite low consumer confidence in theater safety and the rise in first-run movies being released to video-on-demand and streaming services such as Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the recent Dreamworks animated film “Trolls World Tour,” made more money in three weeks through video-on-demand services than the original 2016 “Trolls” movie released in theaters did in its first five months.
