Members of Cystic Fibrosis of West Plains announce the annual fundraiser music concert that was to be held March 20 has been postponed to next year, due to pandemic-related precautions.
The show was to feature Joe Nichols, and had been originally scheduled for March 21, 2020, then delayed to May 23 before it was canceled and Nichols was rescheduled to perform the 2021 concert.
“We hate that we have to do this,” said volunteer Rick Frazier, speaking on behalf of the organization, adding that it especially pains group members for the children of Jessica’s Friends, the youth choir that opens the musical portion of the evening each year.
“We just don’t have any other option,” he said. The concert usually draws a standing room-only crowd of about 2,500, and the civic center can only hold 500 people due to safety policies in place because of COVID-19, he added.
The association is still accepting donations to support research of cystic fibrosis, Frazier said. The genetic disease, for which there is no cure, progresses over time and causes mucus buildup and lung infections which impact a person’s ability to breathe. It affects about 30,000 people in the U.S., and, according to the State Department of Health and Senior Services, affects about 1 in 3,000 Missourians.
To make a donation, mail a check to Cystic Fibrosis of West Plains, 1619 Webster Ave., West Plains, MO 65775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.