 Lonnie Minge 

Funeral services for Lonnie Bev Minge, 71, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Moody Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Minge passed away at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born March 27, 1949, in Viola, Ark., to Lehman Mitchell Minge and Wanda Va Cameron Minge. On Jan. 24, 2011, he was married in West Plains, Mo., to Susan Diltz.
Mr. Minge was a veteran, having served with the United States Navy; he was assigned to USS Tulare and was commended with National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star.
Lonnie loved his family and his wife. He enjoyed hunting, fishing in bass tournaments, farming, woodworking and riding motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife Susan Minge, of the family home; two children Lee Minge and wife Carrie, West Plains, and Lance Minge, Mtn. Grove, Mo.; two stepchildren Jacob Prime and wife Katylinn, Johnson, Iowa, and Kaci Collins and husband Cody, West Plains; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his mother Wanda Minge, Moody, Mo.; one brother Larry Minge and wife Judy, Moody, Mo.; one sister Karen Summers and husband Bill, Bakersfield, Mo.; two sisters-in-law Joan Minge and Kathy Minge; and several nieces and nephews.
His father Mitchell Minge and two brothers Gary Oden Minge and Ronnie Lee Minge preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Combat Veterans or Wounded Warrior Project and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.