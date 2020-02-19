Daniel Mallek

Funeral services for Daniel George Mallek, 70, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Mallek passed away at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 21, 1949, at Downers Grove, Ill., to Peter Joseph Mallek and Winifred Lee Page Mallek. Mr. Mallek was a veteran, having served with the United States Navy. He worked as a logger and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends playing games, hunting and fishing. His laugh and smile were contagious.
He is survived by four children Gretchen Mallek and significant other Darrin Tucker, West Plains, Mo., Crystal Barnard and husband Chris, West Plains, Sylvia Wilson and husband Mitch, Willow Springs, Mo., and Danielle Bettis and husband Tony, West Plains; 11 grandchildren; one brother Peter Seven “Steve” Mallek; two sisters Darlene Jolliff and husband Bob and Joy Anderson and husband Richard; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
