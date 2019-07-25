Four local children were given the chance to help shop with Cyndi Wright for school supplies for other students. The goal was to give Bridges volunteers an idea of how much it would cost, on average, to send a child back to school with the necessities.
Two South Fork and two Glenwood elementary school students, representing a range of grades, were taken shopping at Walmart for the items on the list provided by the school district, plus two sets of clothes. The children were then taken to Shoe Sensation to pick out a pair of shoes.
The total for each child averaged about $97 each for supplies, plus about $52 each for a pair of shoes. The children were instructed to shop frugally, said Wright, Bridges program director.
One woman who was shopping for supplies with a grandchild said she was not only buying for her grandchildren, but her own teenage children. She added that they weren’t getting any of the optional items, like tissues and Ziploc bags. Wright quickly told her about the back to school event and how she could preregister.
The annual Back to School Fair will open from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 10 at the West Plains Civic Center, 110 St. Louis St., to all Howell County students from pre-K through high school. Eligibility is based on need, not income, Wright added.
A link is attached to the West Plains R-7 homepage at zizzers.org about halfway down the page, or can be accessed directly at bridgesbacktoschoolfair.eventbrite.com.
The event is hosted jointly by the Bridges program, First Baptist Church and Endurance Church and includes free dental and vision screenings, haircuts and the distribution of school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, backpacks and shoes.
School begins Aug. 15 in West Plains and the surrounding school districts. It is the fifth year for the event and about 400 students attended last year, Wright said.
Some items are still lacking, and the program continues throughout the school year as students have need, or for students that were unable to attend to event.
To be a sponsor for the program or volunteer to distribute items to students, contact Wright by calling 256-6150 or by email at cyndi.wright.@zizzers.org.
